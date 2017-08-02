Loose boat forces lane closures on I-30

A large boat shut down two lanes of eastbound Interstate 30 on Friday night near mile marker 122 in Bryant.

According to Arkansas State Police, a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer rear-ended a 1989 Bayliner that was being pulled by an older-model GMC in the far right lane, causing the watercraft to come loose from its trailer before resting in the roadway.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but the boat, trailer and Trailblazer had to be towed away from the scene.

The accident forced authorities to close two lanes of the interstate for about an hour and 40 minutes.

Bryant police and fire departments, along with ASP and the Saline County Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene.

Lucky's Towing and Recovery removed the boat and Trailblazer, along with the boat's trailer.

To watch video from the incident, click http://bentoncourier.com/content/video-boat-shuts-down-lane-i-30