Lots of events going on this weekend

Several Saline County events are scheduled to take place on Oct. 8 and 9.

Old Fashioned Day

The annual Old-Fashioned Day celebration set for this Saturday on and around the Saline County Courthouse square will include many displays and projects.

The fall celebration is a benefit for the Benton Senior Wellness and Activity Center.

Activities will begin at 9 a.m. on the main stage with the presentation of the Old-Fashioned Day King and Queen.

This will be followed by entertainment, including the Lawrence Savage Band.

Next will be a beard and bonnet contest at 11 a.m., which will be followed by a performance of students of Infinity Dance Studio. Empower Cheerleading will conduct a demonstration at noon, followed by music by Silverado Band.

Raffle winners will be announced at 3:45 p.m.

Events that will be continuing throughout the day are Benton Electric Department's 100-year celebration, located between Cleo's and the Saline County Annex. This will be set up like an old-fashioned picnic and ice cream social.

Benton Animal Control will have its adoption trailer at the event and the Benton Senior Center will have its "adult shoppes" at the site.

Ongoing competitions begin at 10 a.m. will include horseshoes and skillet-throwing. The Benton Fire Department will have its smokehouse at the site.

Sherry Parsons, director of the senior center, invited area residents and guests to attend the event.

"We will have something for all ages, even though the event is largely nostalgic," she said.

Activities will continue until 5 p.m.

For more information call 315-0644 or 4776-0255.

Bryant Fire Prevention Fest

Each year for fire prevention week, Bryant firefighters visit each of the elementary schools in the Bryant School District to teach students about how to prevent a fire and how to act when they encounter a fire.

To celebrate the conclusion of the week, the Bryant Fire Department will be hosting a community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the station on Roya Drive.

The event will include free hot dogs and drinks and inflatables. Children will even be able to go through a crawl, drag and squirt course to learn what firefighters do to fight a fire, said Chief J.P. Jordan.

"This is our annual finale for fire prevention week where we get to see all the kids again and have a great time visiting with them while reminding them about the message we took to them during fire prevention week," he said.

Walmart Carnival

Walmart stores across the nation collect money each year to benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

On Saturday, employees from Walmart in Bryant will be hosting a carnival to do their part to support the organization.

The event will include a dunking booth, music, refreshments, face painting and balloon animals, said Sherren Moore, the spokesperson for the event.

Moore said she hopes to raise more than $5,000 during the event.

This is not the first event the store has had to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.

In the past, employees have donated money to be able to dress casually or dress up for a spirit day. They have also sold balloons with lollipops for donations.

An employee even dressed as a pirate and stood at the door "begging for gold" to raise money.

The employee was able to raise $500 in two days, Moore said.

The Children's Miracle Network is a nonprofit organization that raises money for more than 170 children's hospital.

Arkansas Children's Hospital is part of the network.

"This Saturday is all about Arkansas Children's Hospital," Moore said.

Kiwanis of Saline County Zombie Fun Run

Members of Kiwanis of Saline County will be hosting the annual Zombie Run Saturday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mills Park in Bryant.

During the 3K event, all participants will receive a goody bag containing an event T-shirt. Individuals named in first, second and third places will also receive medals. There will also be a raffle for all participants, according to a release about the event.

During the event, participants will begin and end at the same location. Each runner will receive a flag belt with flags. The participant with the best time after two laps and has kept at least one flag, will be determined the winner.

The cost to participate is $25 a person.

Kiwanis of Saline County is a nonprofit organization to help needy children in the community through scholarships and gifts.

More information about the event is available on the organization's Facebook page.

Donkey Basketball

Representatives of volunteer fire departments are selling tickets for an upcoming fundraiser — a donkey basketball tournament.

Departments involved in the effort are Crows, Lake Norrell, Lonsdale, Paron and Salem.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Paron Gym, located at 22265 Arkansas 9 in Paron.

A concession stand will be operated by 4-H Club members. Also to be included is a raffle. The cost for raffle tickets is $1 each or six for $5.

To play donkey basketball the cost is $7.50 in advance or $9.50 at the door.

Children 6 and younger may play for free.

Games will begin at 6 p.m.

Kroger event to benefit Ethan VanCamp

The Kroger Cultural Council will be hosting an event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Kroger on Military Road to help a boy who suffered sever burns.

For $3, residents can purchase a meal of a hot dog, chips and drink or purchase a raffle ticket at the event to benefit Ethan VanCamp, 14.

In early September, Ethan was severely burned at his home. He and his mother, Kim Burrow had been working together in the yard throughout the day on Sept. 3. That night at approximately 10 p.m., Ethan went outside again and started lighting one of the outdoor tiki torches.

"The next thing Kim saw was Ethan, engulfed in flames. She was also burned on her hands and legs as she tried to extinguish the fire," said Rhonda Witham, Ethan's cousin who is organizing the event.

Ethan was taken by Angel 1 to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Since the accident, Ethan has been at the hospital's burn unit, and his mother has not left his side, Witham said.

Kim Burrow, Ethan's mother, is a teacher in the Poyen School District and she is unable to work while caring for her son.

All of the money raised during the Sunday event will go toward Ethan and his mother's needs during his recovery.

Doctors estimate Ethan will have to be in the hospital for at least six months. Since 85 percent of his body was burned, he will have to undergo multiple surgeries which involve a long recovery time.

Businesses who have assisted with the event are Rebekah Goshien with Shear Sun Salon, Advanced Auto Parts, Sonic, Razorback Carwash, Colton's Steakhouse, Rib Crib, Cosmo Prof, Sports Shop, Smokey Joe's BBQ, Cherry's Hallmark, Twigs, West Side Pharmacy, Home Depot, Landers Dodge Jeep, Everett Buick GMC, Finley Pharmacy, Carisssa Lumpkins with Thirty-One Gifts, Harmony Grove Future Cardinal Football, Papa John's Pizza, Fancy Nails, Electric Beach and Riverside Grocery, Witham said.

A Go Fund Me account has also be started in Ethan's name. Currently about $7,400 has been donated on this page.