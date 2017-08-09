LR Zoo to host Back-to-School Dollar Day on Saturday

With the new school year just around the corner for students across the state, the Little Rock Zoo is throwing one last summer bash with a Back-to-School Hiland Dairy Dollar Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, thanks once again to the generosity of Hiland Dairy.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. and last admission will be at 5 p.m. with the Zoo closing at 5:30 p.m. In addition to Zoo admission being $1 all day long, the Zoo will have a special menu in Caf? Africa and sell Hiland Dairy products for only $1, including cold beverages.

Guests can enjoy activities throughout the day, including the Zoo's Animal Ambassador Show at the Civitan Amphitheater at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Zoo will also have additional food vendors, security officers, and emergency medical technicians to ensure everyone has a fun and safe day.

"The Zoo is delighted to be able to offer another Dollar Day this year and is grateful for the generosity of our longtime partner, Hiland Dairy," Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui said. "We strive to bring communities together and think everyone should get to experience the Zoo because it instills in us a deeper appreciation for the natural world. Families can come spend a day having fun while learning, too."