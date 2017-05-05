MAGICAL RETURN: Soldier ends 8-month deployment

Heather Perkins pulled off a "magical" surprise for her two children Friday.

With her husband, Sgt. Andy Perkins, returning home from an eight-month deployment to Kuwait earlier this week, Heather's wait was finally over.

On Friday, Dominic Perkins, 5, and Symphony Perkins, 4, were slated to attend a Disney On Ice event at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock for a school field trip. But what they got was much more.

To kick off the show, the two youngsters were selected as honorary Mouseketeers, only to be front and center when their father drove up behind them alongside Mickey Mouse himself.

With shocked faces, the two children leaped into their father's arms as a crowd of thousands cheered.

Both children described the event as "amazing," however Symphony made sure everyone knew they were "missing the show" after exiting the arena for a short time.

See Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.