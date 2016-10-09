Man arrested after deputies involved in standoff

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday after being involved in a standoff.

Brendan Wilson, 25, reportedly stole a vehicle in Sheridan but then exited the vehicle and led police on a foot chase. He then entered another car and led police on a vehicle pursuit, said Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson reportedly stole a third vehicle before entering Saline County.

Deputies allegedly saw Wilson enter a residence on Midland Road. After a woman exited the house, deputies were involved in a standoff for about 30 minutes before Wilson was arrested, Silk said.

Wilson will not face any charges in Saline County but will be charged in Grant County, he said.