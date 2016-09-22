Man arrested after reportedly attempting to kill father

A Mabelvale man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly attempted to kill his father.

Garrett Strait, 28, was arrested at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Mockingbird Trail in Mabelvale. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, attempted murder, domestic battery, terroristic threatening, breaking or entering, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

According to a Saline County Sheriff's Office report, Kurt Strait, 53, of Mabelvale, the suspect's uncle, told officers that he was asleep at a residence on Dogwood Trail when a loud noise woke him up. He walked into the living room and reportedly witnessed the suspect choking his father, Kenneth Strait, 56, of Mabelvale.

Kurt told officers that he told Garrett to stop, but he did not listen. Eventually, Kurt shot Garrett in the leg and the suspect fled the scene. Kurt said he fired three more shots in hopes that Garrett would not come back, according to the report.

Flo Strait, 75, of Mabelvale is the suspect's grandmother and the victim's mother. She told officers that she witnessed Garrett stabbing his father and then her grandson also allegedly threatened her.

The victim was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock where he was treated for multiple lacerations.

Garrett was later arrested at a residence on Mockingbird Trail.

According to the report, Garrett would not listen to the deputy's commands, prompting the deputy use his Taser. Garrett was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Science in Little Rock to be treated for the gunshot wound. Upon his release, he was transported to the Saline County Detention Center.

See Friday's edition of The Saline Courier for more information.