Man charged with arson after allegedly setting home on fire

A Benton man is facing an arson charge after he allegedly set a house on fire and refused to open the door for Saline County deputies.

Joseph Carter Ioup, 45, is currently detained at the Saline County Detention Office on a $200,000 bond.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday night, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was notified that a wanted man was possibly inside a home in the 4800 block of Arkansas 5.

When deputies arrived, Ioup, who was named in an active warrant for failure to appear, refused to open the door and reportedly began cursing, said Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

For more than 40 minutes, the patrol division sergeant attempted to speak with Ioup, but he allegedly refused to exit the home and began throwing items through the window toward deputies.

At one point during the incident, Ioup allegedly threatened to burn the house down, Silk said.

Following the threat, a fire department was notified.

After firefighters from Crows Station Fire Department arrived, they noticed smoke and flames. When the dwelling was fully involved, the Crows Station and Salem Fire Department firefighters stepped in to extinguish the blaze.

Ioup dropped a dog out of the rear window of the home and then exited the home through the window. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene and transported to Saline Memorial Hospital. After being released from the hospital, he was transported to the Saline County Detention Center.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to investigate the incident.

After the incident, Deputy Jack Campbell took custody of Gunter, a 2-year-old yellow lab, at the home. The dog has been examined and appears to be healthy, Silk said.

Gunter is in good hands and is expected to be released to either a relative or friend soon.