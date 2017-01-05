Man charged with capital murder in death of infant son

A Hensley man is facing a capital murder charge in connection with the death of his 2-month-old son.

Jason Todd Lewellen, 42, currently is being held without bond at the Saline County Detention Center.

On Nov. 11, 2016, at approximately 6:30 p.m. detectives with the Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to Arkansas Children's Hospital after an incident was reported to the Child Abuse Hot Line by an individual at the hospital.

Upon arrival, detectives learned that a 2-month-old boy who had been admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit had suffered severe brain trauma, according to court records.

Doctors told the detectives that the child was brought to the hospital at approximately 1 p.m. by his parents, Lesley Bridges and Lewellen.

Bridges reportedly told Dr. Karen Farst that the child fell from a recliner in the living room.

Dr. Farst reportedly told the detectives that the child's injuries were not consistent with the account that the mother gave of the incident.

The child's injuries included a subdural hematoma to both lobes of the brain, extending into the fissure between both lobes of the brain; subarachnoid hemorrhages to multiple areas of the brain; three sites of impact to the head and face with bruising and swelling noted to the left side of the back of the head, forehead and right ear; scleral hemorrhage of the left eye; abrasion to the left side of the neck; and patterned bruising to both lower legs.

Shortly after the incident the child was placed on life support and given a prognosis of "50/50," according to court documents.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush, who is representing the state in the case, said today the child was removed from life support on Nov. 15 and died a day later.

Lewellen is set to appear before District Judge Mike Robinson at 1 p.m. Jan. 10.

For more information, see today's edition of The Saline Courier.