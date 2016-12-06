Man killed by off-duty officer believed to have robbed bank in 2012; Officer named

According to the Benton Police Department, the man shot and killed Friday following an attempted armed robbery of Simmons Bank on Military Road is believed to have robbed the same location in 2012.

“There is evidence leading us to conclude he’s the same person,” said Police Chief Kirk Lane. “We are waiting on forensic evidence to hopefully confirm.”

Police nicknamed him "Camo Cowboy" in 2012 after video surveillance showed the individual wearing all camouflage and a cowboy hat at the time of the robbery.

Joseph Edward Turner Jr., of Grant County, was shot and killed by off-duty officer Sgt. Ronald Davidson who intervened in the robbery attempt .

Turner was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

See Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier for more information.