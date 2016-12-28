Man killed in single-vehicle accident

An East End man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Chicot Road near Barnes Drive Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m.

When Saline County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene, the driver and a female occupant were seriously injured, said Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Joel Bradshaw of East End was taken via helicopter to the UAMS Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The other occupant, whose name has not been released, was transported to the same hospital via ambulance. As of Tuesday, she was is serious condition, Silk said.

According to a preliminary investigation, speeding has been ruled as a factor in the crash, he said.

Detectives in the Criminal Investigations Divisions are continuing to investigate the accident.