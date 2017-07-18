Man who died following River Center incident identified

A man who died Monday following a "medical incident" at the River Center at Riverside Park in Benton has been identified..

According to Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn, Ramos Tucker, 26, of Norh Little Rock, was pronounced dead at Saline Memorial Hospital following the incident.

Cleghorn said there is no other information at this time as to what caused Tucker's death, adding that his body has been transported to the Arkansas Medical Examiner's Office.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m.

Cleghorn's office is the lead investigating agency in this matter.

