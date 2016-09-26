Mattingly salary increase on tonight's council agenda
Sarah Perry
Monday, September 26, 2016
The Benton City Council will be discussing a proposed increase to Mayor David Mattingly’s salary tonight during a regular council meeting.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Benton Municipal Complex.
According to the proposed ordinance, if approved, Mattingly’s salary will be increased from $78,000 to $85,000. This amount will be retroactive to Jan. 1.
The council will also vote on a proposed ordinance to transfer funds from the Safety and Stability Fund to pay for repairs at City Hall. The estimated cost for this project is $22,587.
