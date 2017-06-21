Mattingly will not seek third term as mayor

Benton Mayor David Mattingly officially announced Wednesday that he will not be seeking a third term in office.

In a press release given to The Saline Courier, Mattingly reportedly told his staff “I am proud of what we have accomplished and am honored to have had the privilege to serve. I believe I understand now more than ever what it means to be Benton proud!”

Mattingly made the announcement during a 10 a.m. department head meeting at City Hall.

Sixteen months remain in Mattingly's second term and he said he intends to dedicate the necessary time and effort to see completion of several projects, including the Alcoa Road widening project, construction of the Arkansas 5 police and fire department substation, the construction of the City of Benton Farmer's Market and the finalizing of the design and funding for the recently announced Animal Control Shelter.