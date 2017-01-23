Mayor recognition tops Benton Council agenda

The Benton City Council will meet at 7 p.m. today to discuss five items, including a resolution to recognize Mayor David Mattingly for his work on Riverside Park. The meeting will take place at City Hall.

According to the proposed resolution, a group of people who refer to themselves as “Friends of the Mayor” would like to purchase and maintain a plaque thanking Mattingly for his work in creating Riverside Park.

If approved, the plaque will hang in the River Center.

The council also plans to vote on a resolution to hang five framed pieces depicting the construction of Riverside Park. Mattingly’s staff recently gave him these five pieces and he has agreed to loan the works to the city so they can hang in the new River Center, according to the resolution.

Other items on the agenda include the new Benton Senior Wellness and Activity Center and employee and youth of the month.

The public is invited to attend.

