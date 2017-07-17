McCallister responds to JDDC's suspension request

In a response filed Monday with the Arkansas Supreme Court through his attorney, Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister "agrees to the temporary suspension with pay."

The Arkansas Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission filed a request for a temporary suspension with pay for McCallister, pending the outcome of a criminal case against him.

McCallister was charged with four counts of felony failure to pay or file tax returns July 11. He was arrested July 14 in the matter.

The Supreme Court's decision to the JDDC's petition is expected soon.

McCallister is represented by Patrick Benca of Benca & Benca LLC.