McCallister under investigation for alleged income tax issues
By:
Sarah Perry
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
BENTON, AR
Saline County Judge Bobby McCallister is being investigated by the Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission after allegations were made concerning McCallister income taxes.
The investigation was opened by the commission’s executive director in March and is currently ongoing.
McCallister will have full due process rights during the investigation.
He is not facing any charges at this time.
The panel is still obtaining all information that may be relevant to violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct.
