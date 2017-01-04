McCormick boosts Lady Cards in thriller

The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals (8-7, 3-2) continued their stellar play Tuesday, defeating conference foe Centerpoint in a one-point thriller, 57-56.

“We got behind early and were down 10 late in the second quarter, but actually got ahead by halftime by two,” said Head Coach Chris Smith. “I thought we did some good things. At the end, we almost lost it because we didn’t know how to handle pressure.

“I think our kids are fighting and scrapping. I was pleased with our effort and I like the way we are fighting back.”

The Lady Cardinals found themselves behind the 8-ball early, trailing 15-6 after the first quarter. However, a monstrous second frame propelled Harmony Grove into the lead after posting a 26-point showing to Centerpoint’s 15.

Both squads would play to a third-quarter tie, matching each other at 12-12 in the third.