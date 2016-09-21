McLarty Nissan dealership coming to Benton

The McLarty Automotive Group announced today that the business plans to build a new McLarty Nissan dealership in Benton at 19960 Interstate 30.

The 30,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 75 new jobs in Benton and cost nearly $10 million.

"McLarty Automotive Group has made it our top priority to invest in quality brands, service and people," said Mark McLarty, founder and chairman of McLarty Automotive Group, in a prepared statement.

"We look forward to continuing our strong growth in Central Arkansas with the addition of McLarty Nissan of Benton," he said.

