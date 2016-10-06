McMahan believes high blood pressure to blame for son's death

The father of a former Bauxite Miner who collapsed and died Sept. 27 is speaking out about his son, both as a man and as a coach.

Johnny McMahan, former mayor of Bauxite, described his son, Jorre, as a football coach from head to toe.

“He was a good boy and a good son,” McMahan said. “He was a football coach from the top of his head to the bottom of his toes. He was a technician, and he was a student of football. He was a good coach.”

McMahan said his son’s talent as a coach on the gridiron comes primarily from legendary Bauxite coach Jon Watson.

“Nearly 80 percent of what he did and knew as a coach, in my opinion, came from Jon Watson,” McMahan said. “Jon was a coach that did it correctly.”

McMahan said Jorre took what he had learned as a Miner and a University of Arkansas at Monticello fullback and transferred it to the coaching side.

Jorre McMahan, 26, was an assistant football coach at Hampton High School and was working with the scout-team offense in practice when he collapsed and died.

“He was running the scout-team offense as the quarterback,” Johnny said. “When he came back to the huddle, one of the boys said he was joking and laughing, and then said he said he didn’t feel good and fell to his knees and then flat on his face.

“Head Coach Wes Ables ran over and started doing chest compressions and got the AED machine and tried to bring him back. He had a faint pulse and they called 911, but when he arrived at the hospital in Camden, they pronounced him dead.”

An autopsy report has not been released, but Johnny told The Saline Courier on Thursday that his son was battling high blood pressure issues and was known not to take his medication correctly.

“He was not serious about taking his medicine,” Johnny said. “I asked his wife if he had been taking his medicine and she said she didn’t think so.”

A post-celebration of life for Jorre is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at Temple Baptist Church, 10710 Interstate 30 in Little Rock.

Johnny said a microphone will be passed around the audience for attendees who would like to share a memory of Jorre.

All friends and family are invited to attend the service.

See full article in today's edition of The Saline Courier.