Memorial Day event set at courthouse

Saline County’s annual Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the veterans memorial wall on the lawn of the Saline County Courthouse.

Post 2256, Veterans of Foreign Wars, will conduct the ceremony. David See, commander of the post, will be the featured speaker.

The colors will be presented by the color guard of the Benton Police Department.

Also participating will be Velma Smart, president of the VFW Auxiliary.

All community residents are invited.

In case of rain, the service will be moved to the second story of the courthouse.