Miners clinch state bid

The Bauxite Miners are going to their second ever state tournament after defeating the Dumas Bobcats 66-42 Thursday night in the first round of the 4A South Regional Tournament in Nashville. The Miners (22-8) last made state during the 2013-14 season.

“It’s a huge win,” Bauxite Coach Andy Brakebill, who led the Miners to their first state appearance, said. “We’re the second team in school history to go to the state tournament. They played well and get to go right back and do it tonight.”

Thursday’s victory pits the Miners against the Warren Lumberjacks tonight at 8:30 in Nashville. Warren (20-11), the 8-4A district champion, defeated Mena 64-35 in the South first round.

“They won their district tournament,” Brakebill said of the Lumberjacks. “They’re big and going to play a 1-3-1 spread-out zone. If we’re fundamental and do what we’re supposed to do, pass fake and flash into the gaps, we’ll be fine.”