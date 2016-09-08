Miners expected to air it out vs. Beavers

The Glen Rose Beavers (1-0) rebounded from some first-half woes in Week 1 to defeat cross-county rival Malvern (0-1) 36-13, snapping a four-game skid to the Leopards.

Senior quarterback Aaron Weatherford had trouble keeping the football in the early going, fumbling twice before the Beavers added a third turnover in the half.

“I think he has got enough maturity about himself that he put that behind us and went on about himself into the next series,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “Really, for the first time, this team didn’t let that linger and went on and it worked out for us.”

The Beavers keep with the rivalry showdown in Week 2 when they play host to Bauxite (0-1).

“It is a big deal when it is Glen Rose and Bauxite,” Kehner said. “We have been fortunate enough to have the upper edge a few times. We are going to come out and play good football again. That is the name of the game every week.”

Glen Rose has won four straight against the Miners by a combined 148-29 score, dating back to 2012.