Miners jump on Eagles in rout

The Bauxite Miners scored six points in the first 46 seconds Tuesday on their way to a 73-39 rout of the Mayflower Eagles at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. The Miners used suffocating pressure on the Eagles to jump to a 13-0 lead just two minutes in the game and led the first quarter 30-11.

“I thought it was a real good start for us,” Bauxite Coach Andy Brakebill said. “It couldn’t come at a better time with us playing three games this week. We have Thursday at Robinson and a huge home game Friday night against Arkadelphia.

“The guys came out with a lot of energy. (Mayflower) was missing one of their better players but we were able to put them away like we should have and that’s what we’re trying to grow on – not letting teams hang around when we have a chance at putting them away.”

The Miners (14-4) were up 20-6 before their leading scorer even shot the ball. Freshman Max Chenault hit a 3-pointer assisted by his junior brother Graham Chenault at the 2:11 mark of the first quarter and Max found his rhythm early. Max Chenault scored a career-high 18 points, all in the first half the Miners led 53-15, as no Bauxite starter played in the second half, including Max Chenault, who scored his points off the bench.