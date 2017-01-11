Miners pick up road win

The Bauxite Miners hung on for a 50-45 road victory over the Lonoke Jackrabbits on Tuesday to improve to 12-4 on the season. Up big, 17-10, in the first quarter the Miners would hold off Lonoke in the fourth to pick up the W.

“We held on for dear life,” Bauxite Coach Andy Brakebill said. “At the end of the game they started turning the pressure up on us. It was just one of those games we couldn’t finish them off like we wanted to. We threw the ball away and had some bad passes on the break, and we didn’t execute there at the end.”

After their 17-10 first-quarter lead, the Miners led 25-18 at the half before going up 37-27 going into the final quarter.

Lady Rabbits 37, Lady Miners 34

After a low-scoring first half in which the Bauxite Lady Miners (8-8) trailed 13-10, Bauxite took a 23-21 lead going into the fourth quarter only to fall 37-34 to the Lonoke Lady Rabbits on the road Tuesday night.

“We had our chances,” Lady Miner Coach Cody Lambert said. “We played really well defensively. We missed some opportunities offensively but we did enough to keep in it against a really good basketball team.

“We missed some easy layups, had some unforced turnovers; same story, different game. We’re just missing opportunities we have to have in games like this. We play in a tough league and it gets no easier.”