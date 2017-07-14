Mini golf park to open Saturday in Benton

Salty Harbor Mini Golf & Fun Park in Benton will official open its doors in grand style at 10 a.m. Saturday.

To celebrate the grand opening, a number of specials will be offered to customers, including:

•Early bird special of 50 percent off general admissions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•Fifty percent off birthday party packages for future events that are booked Saturday for parties to be held before Dec. 31, 2017.

•Hole-in-one contests from 3 to 5 p.m. with free golf passes and other items given as prizes. Other contests will be held throughout the day as well.

•A magician and balloon artist from Aaron Acosta Magic will perform from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The park is located near Cinemark Tinseltown and Home Depot. Operating hours are set from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.