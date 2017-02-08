Miss America to highlight Benton event

Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields will be attending a Benton fundraising event on Thursday evening.

The event, Sweet Arts, will benefit the Fostering the Arts organization and will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Benton Event Center.

Fostering the Arts organization helps to provide scholarships for children to learn about the arts. Anna Bowman, executive director of the organization, founded the organization after she decided to reach out to the employees at Second Chance Ranch to provide opportunities for children in foster care.

"Extracurricular activities are considered normal," she said. "Everything in their world has been turned upside down and for a class, for one hour, they get to be a kid just like everyone else."

Scholarships are also provided for children of single parents who are unable to afford art classes.

Currently, the organization is providing scholarships for 12 children, but with the help of Thursday's event, Bowman hopes to double or triple the scholarship amounts the organization can award families, she said.

Her interests are similar to the organization's mission, Bowman said.

Shields, 21, of Fayetteville, is a senior at the University of Arkansas where she studies art with a minor in business.

Vendors scheduled to participate in the event are Koffee with a Kause, Curly's Kitchen, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Childcare Network, Sugar Dumplin's, Sandra Dumond, Miracle Window Cleaning and Pressure Washing, FenceMasters, Aureli Wedding Designs, Uneek Events, Bistro Catering and Gourmet Takeaway, ABC Formulas, Cupcake Factory, Simply Dogs and Abba Adoption.

Tickets for the event are $25 a person online prior to the event or $30 a person at the event.