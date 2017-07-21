Mother who overdosed son gets 120-day jail sentence, $10K fine

A mother who pleaded guilty to overdosing her 4-year-old son with Ambien and over-the-counter cough syrup was sentenced Friday by Saline County Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips.

Tabatha Bohac, 27, received a sentence of 10 years’ probation, 120 days in the Saline County Detention Center, and a $10,000 fine, according to Saline County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush, who represented the state in the case.

Bohac began serving her jail sentence Friday following the court proceeding.

She was represented by attorney Jeff Rosenzweig.

Bohac pleaded guilty in January, shortly after reportedly turning down a plea of guilty and five years with the Arkansas Department of Correction.

The defendant faced a prison term of up to 10 years and/or a fine up to $10,000. Her original sentencing date was set for Feb. 22; however, a number of postponements have pushed it to Friday.

She was arrested June 25, 2015.

