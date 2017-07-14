Motorcycle accident claims life of LR man

A Little Rock man died Thursday after crashing a motorcycle near 20400 Springlake Road in East End, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Randy Taylor, 35, reportedly was traveling at a high rate of speed when his motorcycle left the roadway. The report stated that Taylor was thrown from the bike, striking a road sign and fence.

The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road conditions were reported to be dry at the time of the accident.

Thursday’s accident is the 236th fatal wreck on Arkansas roadways in 2017. Also, Taylor is the 252nd person to be killed in a vehicle accident this year.

A Go Fund Me account has been established to help pay for funeral and burial expenses for Taylor. As of press time, $400 has been raised for this effort.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/burial-for-randy-wayne-taylor.