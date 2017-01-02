Motorists asked to use caution as school term resumes

As students are returning to school after the holiday break, bus drivers would like to remind motorists to be cautious. Tom Farmer, transportation director for the Bryant School District, reminds drivers of the awareness campaign involving every school district in Saline County.

The slogan “Flashing Red, Kids Ahead” was created to inform drivers that when a bus has red lights flashing, students are trying to get on or off of the school bus.

“As the new year begins and students return to school, now is a great time to remind citizens about bus safety. School bus drivers ask Saline County residents to slow down between the hours of 6:30 and 8 a.m, and again between the hours of 3:15 and 5 p.m. as buses return to regular routes,” he said. “Motorists must obey all traffic laws whenever they are near a school bus. It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus whenever its red lights are flashing as students are present.”

By following these laws, drivers can ensure that students remain safe. “You can help keep our students safe by slowing down when you see flashing yellow lights and coming to a complete stop when the flashing red lights are activated. Remember: Flashing red, kids ahead,” he said.