MOVING HOME: ACDI takes big stride, breaks ground for facility

One of the nation’s leading technology companies has taken another big step in making Benton its new home.

Access Control Devices Inc. (ACDI) owners Josh and Mandy Lane, of Benton, along with Saline County officials and community leaders officially kicked off construction of the company’s new facility Wednesday with a groundbreaking ceremony on the vacant lot of the former Harvest Foods store in Downtown Benton.

“We have been here 16-plus years and our kids are growing up in the community,” Josh Lane said. “With our business in Little Rock, we didn’t have that involvement (in the community). Everything we do here, from church to sports to friends, is all in Benton, but I am driving 30 minutes every day for work.

“We had driven by the location for years and years and years and felt like, at some point, we would like to bring our business here. We were fortunate enough to do that a year ago when we made the purchase of the land.”

Lane said with his business located in Benton he will be able to boost the workforce and bring employment specifically to the city.

“About a quarter of our employees live in Saline County,” Lane said. “Not only was it a personal decision, it also impacted a number of our employees in the state.”

ACDI has added 14 employees since purchasing the land a year ago. Lane said he plans to add another 10 to 15 employees in the next 10 to 12 months, bringing the company total to slightly more than 50.

