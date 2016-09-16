Mr. Fiser’s Neighborhood: Local developer introduces new community

Fiser Development LLC celebrates the opening of its newest planned community, Olde Salem Township, in the Salem community in Benton. Dee Fiser, holding the scissors, stands between his daughter, Yoni Johnson, and wife, Masami Fiser, at the ceremonial ribbon cutting and open house event Wednesday. The homes are all energy efficient and situated around “greenspace” common areas throughout the neighborhood.
BENTON

Backyards may be popular, but “front-porch living” is on the rise.

The Salem community in Benton has grown significantly with the addition of Olde Salem Township, a planned community developed by Fiser Development LLC.

The neighborhood will, when fully complete, contain 116 energy-efficient homes that don’t exactly follow the standard layout one expects when looking at a new place to live.
The Olde Salem Township will have three acres of land dedicated to parks, a clubhouse, a pool and, eventually, its own post of

fice.
Instead of cookie-cutter arrangements of houses, with backyard against backyard, each home will surround a common “green space,” like a small park. This is appealing to those who want to foster a sense of community with their neighbors, offering more open views of oak and cypress trees and kids playing over the standard fenced-in properties that are so common.

