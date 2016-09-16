Mr. Fiser’s Neighborhood: Local developer introduces new community

Backyards may be popular, but “front-porch living” is on the rise.

The Salem community in Benton has grown significantly with the addition of Olde Salem Township, a planned community developed by Fiser Development LLC.

The neighborhood will, when fully complete, contain 116 energy-efficient homes that don’t exactly follow the standard layout one expects when looking at a new place to live.

The Olde Salem Township will have three acres of land dedicated to parks, a clubhouse, a pool and, eventually, its own post of

fice.

Instead of cookie-cutter arrangements of houses, with backyard against backyard, each home will surround a common “green space,” like a small park. This is appealing to those who want to foster a sense of community with their neighbors, offering more open views of oak and cypress trees and kids playing over the standard fenced-in properties that are so common.

