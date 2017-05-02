Name released in kayaker death incident

The man killed in a kayaking accident Sunday at Alum Fork near Lake Winona in Paron has been identified as Stacey Langford, 46, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Langford was kayaking the area with two other experienced kayakers when he became trapped.

One of the kayakers, who asked that their name not be released, attempted to rescue Langford, but a number of techniques were unsuccessful.

According to the kayaker, Langford became trapped around 2:15 p.m. and died shortly before 3 p.m. That is when 911 was called.

The two kayakers decided to paddle down stream between 5 and 6 p.m. after emergency personnel was unable to locate the three men.

The kayakers met with Arkansas Game and Fish officers near 24,000 cutoff where they loaded their boats and gear and led the officers back to Langford nearly a mile back up stream.

Personnel was able to gain a visual of Langford, but due to rushing water, a swift water rescue team from Garland County determined it would be to dangerous to attempt a rescue at that time.

Crews remained on the scene until Monday morning when Langford's body was recovered.

The SCSO and Arkansas Game and Fish are currently investigation the incident.

Other responding agencies included area fire departments and Arkansas State Police.