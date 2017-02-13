NATIONAL CHAMPS! Bryant takes top honor

The Bryant High School varsity cheerleading squad poses with its national championship trophy Sunday in Florida after winning the top prize at the National High School Cheerleading Championship.

Bryant competed in Division II Non-Tumbling Super Varsity and defeated eight other schools, including runner-up Hanford High School and third-place finisher Hightstown High School.

The squad finished first in the semifinal competition, holding on to the top spot through the final day.

Members include, Kayla Ausburn, Megan Lee, Haley Schrader, Lauren Burnett, Kendal Fisher (Captain), Ingrid Olsen (Captain), Caivon Crosby, Camryn Bolton, Amber Edwards, Julia Williams, Deborah Shaw, Rachel Heard, Macy Harrison, Alyssa Rowland, Grace Ouellette, Emma Chaloupka, Elizabeth Palmer (Captain), Cambrie Blew, Ashley Brown, Chandler Henley, Alex Bradke, Keeli Robertson, Jaclynn Greenwood, Emily Skiavo, Morgan Kennedy, Zoie Titsworth, Ashlyn Thompson, Kaitlyn Baldwin Megan Reece and Allison Buford. The squad is coached by Karen Scarlett.