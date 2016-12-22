Nearing Completion: Riverside Park set to open April 1

Two years ago, Benton Mayor David Mattingly sat in a room with a business owner considering locating in this city. With all of the negotiating taking place, one big question came before Mattingly: “Where is your swimming pool?”

Surprised, Mattingly answered: “We don’t have one.”

The business did not come to Benton.

Now, more than 24 months later, Benton soon will be opening its swimming pool, and much more, thanks to the residents of Benton and hard work and dedication of Mattingly and his team, along with a number of other groups and organizations.

"Thank you to the citizens of this city," Mattingly said. "That is the first step. Without the passing of the half-cent quality of life tax in 2013 we wouldn't be doing any of this."

Riverside Park will be a reality in four months. Mattingly recently said the city’s newest addition will swing open its doors on April 1 with a full day of activities to highlight each facility of the $49.65 million project.

As of right now, 76 percent of the cost has been paid and Mattingly expects the rest to be paid for by opening day.

The firm of Black, Corley, Owens and Hughes Architects was the main designer of the project, teaming with Mattingly and his staff, CDI Contractors and McClelland Engineering.

“As it stands right now, we have it tentatively set for all venues to open April 1. There will be a celebration with a 30-to-40-minute program, and I have asked a fairly prominent individual to come speak and to recognize those that have been so deeply involved in this.

“All throughout the afternoon, we are going to have something going on. Everything will be open to the public for the day.”

Riverside Park will include a new Benton Senior Wellness and Activity Center, River Center, state-of-the-art aquatic center, Saline County Boys & Girls Club, youth soccer complex and youth softball complex.

The Benton Parks and Recreation Department will grow from seven employees to 23 by the summer of 2017, according to Mattingly.