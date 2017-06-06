New eatery to feature military wall

When Texas Roadhouse swings open its doors July 17, guests will be greeted with more than steaks and baked potatoes.

Alongside a tasty meal, patrons will have quite the visual element as well — a 40-foot military wall.

For Josh Fisher, service manager at the Benton eatery, the unique addition to the business is something in which he takes great pride.

“This is one of my specialties,” Fisher said. “This is my third wall to help complete. The first was in Alexandria, Louisiana. This is something that we are passionate about here and it is near and dear to my heart because I have had several people in my family that have served.

“It is important to us to give back to the community. At the very least, this is just one of the many ways to do that.”

Fisher added that the Benton wall will be nearly three times as decorated as his first one.

In a Facebook posting Sunday, Fisher asked Saline County residents to submit photos of veterans to be displayed.

Unaware that the response would be so great, Fisher said he already has many more than enough to complete the wall.

“We were shooting for 150 photos,” Fisher said. “If the submissions continue, we will definitely have to look into adding a TV mounted in that area with a thumb drive of pictures.

“I am going to fill the wall as much as I can.”

Before a picture is placed on the wall, Fisher said a digital print containing all military branches’ logos, along with a double brand of Texas Roadhouse and Budweiser, will be applied to the wall, adding even more visual appeal.

“It also will say ‘Proud to serve all that served,’” Fisher added.

The new restaurant is expected to bring more than 200 jobs to Saline County, according to Fisher.

He has been with the company for six years.