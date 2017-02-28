NFL referee guest speaker for Riverside Park opening

As if the opening of Benton's Riverside Park wasn't big enough, the city announced today that it will be adding a bit more icing to the cake.

Walt Coleman, professional NFL referee and former owner of Coleman Dairy in Little Rock, will be the guest speaker for the April 1 event.

Mayor David Mattingly said Monday that final scheduling for the grand opening is currently being decided and will be released in the coming weeks.

See Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.