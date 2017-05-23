Nix resigns from school board seat; meeting set Wednesday

The Benton School Board will be meeting Wednesday to act on the resignation of a board member.

Heath Nix has submitted his resignation and the board plans to discuss the process for filling his position.

Other action in the session will include the approval of payroll checks, contract disclosures and personnel recommendations.

An executive session is listed on the meeting agenda as well.

Wednesday’s meeting is set for 5 p.m. at Chenault Administration Building in Downtown Benton.