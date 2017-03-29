No. 1 Jackets top Panthers

The Sheridan Yellowjackets had a no-hitter through six innings before Benton senior Coltyn Lane broke it up with a single to start off the seventh, but the Jackets would top the Panthers 6-2 in district action Tuesday at the Sheridan Sports Complex.

The Yellowjackets (11-1) are considered the top team in the state according to maxpreps.com and it showed on Tuesday as junior Chance Wallingsford started and gave up no hits in three innings for the win and junior Tyler Cleveland pitched four innings for the save, giving up two hits, both in the seventh, and two runs (one earned).

The Panthers (6-7) just couldn’t get anything going on Tuesday as a one-out walk by junior Beau Brewer in the second was erased on a 5-4-3 double play, and senior Jacob Cooper’s walk, followed by a sacrifice bunt attempt by junior Jared Kelley was caught by the catcher, and sophomore Preston Fleeman’s line shot to the shortstop doubled off Cooper at first.

The Yellowjackets went on to retire 9 of the next 10 Panthers, with senior Ross Carver reaching on an error producing the only baserunner, before Lane’s single to start the seventh broke up the no-no. Sophomore Logan Easterling reached on an error which sent Lane to third and Carver walked to load the bases before Brewer hit a 2-run single to centerfield for the Panthers’ only runs. But, sophomore Peyton Pallette fouled out to the first baseman before Cleveland struck the next two batters out on sliders to end the game.