Northside too much for Bryant

The Lady Hornets struggled to get anything going early on in Tuesday night’s 53-32 loss to the Northside Lady Grizzlies at the Hornets Nest in 7A Central Conference action.

They found themselves trailing 11-0 early in the first quarter of action. The Lady Grizzlies were applying a full-court press that gave the Lady Hornets fits. This led to multiple turnovers before junior Raven Loveless got them on the board with a field goal. She would add four more first-quarter points and be the only Lady Hornet to score in the game’s opening quarter. Heading into the second, they found themselves down 19-6.

The Lady Hornets’ defense played much better in the second quarter. They limited the Lady Bears to only seven points. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get their offense going and found themselves on the wrong end of a 26-12 score going into halftime.

Grizzlies 56, Hornets 46

The Bryant Hornets suffered their third straight setback Tuesday night in a 56-46 loss to the Northside Grizzlies in 7A Central Conference action.

Both teams started out slow in the opening quarter as they missed multiple shots. Finally, Bryant senior Marvin Moody broke the scoreless game and put Bryant up 2-0. Bryant found the rhythm behind senior Romen Martin as he put up five first-quarter points. The Bryant defense played outstanding as they ended the quarter with an 11-4 lead.

Northside would open the second quarter with five points to trim the lead to two. The teams would then start exchanging points and found themselves all tied up at 14. A 3-pointer by junior Sam Chumley would put the Hornets back in the lead. The Grizzlies would then respond with a 10-0 run to close the half with a 24-17 lead over Bryant.