NOW OPEN: Riverside Park a reality with grand opening festivities

Saturday was one that will forever be remembered by city of Benton officials and residents with the grand opening of Riverside Park in Benton.

“Thank you,” said Mayor David Mattingly as he spoke to a crowd Saturday during a ceremony at the River Center. “Benton will never be the same. Be Benton proud and thank you to the citizens of Benton for what you have done and what you have allowed us to do.”

Three years ago, Mattingly sat in a room with members of his team and others when the idea of what is now Riverside Park came about.

Mattingly said he knew the residents of the city were going to be the ones with the final say-so, but he was unsure exactly how the idea would go over.

“It was a unanimous yes,” Mattingly said.

Before running for mayor, Mattingly spoke with many of his friends, one being Saturday’s emcee, Tom Baxley, and received suggestions about seeking the office.

“He said he wanted to make a difference,” Baxley said. “He wanted to change the quality of life for the city of Benton.”

Now, nearly a decade since becoming mayor, Mattingly has kept his promise with the newly constructed $49.6-million Riverside Park.

Festivities filled the day, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until about 7 p.m.

First on the agenda was the opening of the River Center, the main facility to the entire park project. Following was the state-of-the-art Aquatic Center, the Senior Wellness and Activity Center, concluding with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County.

A number of individuals and groups were honored as well, including Black, Corley, Owens + Hughes Architects, CDI Construction, Benton City Council, members of Mattingly’s team and his wife, Nancy Mattingly, who was thanked for her work in making Nancy’s Orchard a dream come true.

See the full article in Sunday's issue of The Saline Courier.