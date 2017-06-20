Numerous Independence Day celebrations planned in Saline County
Independence Day celebrations in Saline County are quickly approaching.
Communities in Saline County will celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and other activities.
The following is a schedule of events planned for the surrounding areas:
• June 29 - Arkansas Health Center Independence Day Festival
At 6 p.m. an Independence Day free festival will take place at the Arkansas Health Center's campus, 6701 Highway 67, Haskell, with rides, activities and more. At dark, a professional fireworks show will begin.
• July 1 - Lake Norrell Area Association Boat Parade and fireworks show
The parade kicks of 2 p.m. at the standpipe near the dam at Lake Norrell and goes around the lake. The fireworks display will begin around 9 p.m. and be viewable from the landing or boats on the lake.
* July 1 - Benton Independence Day Bash
The City of Benton's third annual free Independence Day Bash will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Saline County Fairgrounds with carnival rides and a build-a-bear station for children. Fireworks will begin after dark.
• July 4 - Salem Fire Department celebrates the Fourth of July and 45 years of service
Starting at 4 p.m., the department will hold free festivities at the Salem Ballpark with a car show. A meal catered by Riverside Grocery will be available for purchase at 6 p.m. The fireworks show will begin around dark.
