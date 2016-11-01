October focus nets 27 drug arrests for BNPD

As part of the October “Nope to Dope” initiative, the Benton Police Department investigated 30 drug-related incidents and made 27 arrests.

Many of these reports were initiated by tips from the community.

Lt. Eric Haworth encourages people to continue to submit information to officers.

“Citizens are the first line when it comes to drug activity,” he said. “No one knows the neighborhoods better than those who reside in those areas. When a citizen decides to act on suspicious activity, it allows narcotics investigators to have firsthand knowledge of what is going on, which saves time and resources when developing a case.”

The 27 people who were arrested are facing a variety of charges. Haworth noted that officers have seen a decease in the use of opioids, but an increase in cases involving heroin.

he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that heroin overdose cases have tripled within the past four years, and that past misuse of prescription opioids is the strongest risk factor for heroin initiation and use. The CDC reported that the increased availability of heroin, combined with its relatively low price compared with diverted prescription opioids and high purity, appear to be major drivers of the upward trend in heroin use and overdose.

In hopes of reducing drug use in Benton, Haworth encourages people to share any information they have, even if they think it is minimal.

“There are no small tips when it comes to how you feel about you or your family’s safety,” said Lt. Haworth. “A citizen should use the tip line or any other means of reporting any time they suspect drug activity regardless of the amount of information they have to provide."

See full story in today's edition of The Saline Courier.