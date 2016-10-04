Officers save life of overdose victim with new kit

Officers from the Benton Police Department are being credited with saving the life of an alleged overdose victim after a quick response Sunday.

According to Matt Burks, spokesman for the department, officers responded to the I-30 Courts in Benton around 11:58 p.m. Sunday in reference to a person possibly suffering from a heroin overdose.

Officers said the individual was found unresponsive with labored breathing.

Thanks to a recently added rescue kit, complete with naloxone, the officers were able to stall the path of the substance.

Officers injected the medication into the victim’s right nostril, but saw no change. That’s when they gave the victim a second dose in the left nostril. Emergency personnel from Saline Memorial Hospital arrived on scene shortly afterward and gave oxygen to the victim before transporting him the the hospital.

Officers said the individual was responsive before arriving at the emergency room.

“I think it is an understatement how important the Naloxone kits and training are to the public,” said Benton Police Chief Kirk Lane.

