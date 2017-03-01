Officials: Now or never for annual banquet tickets

Only 15 tickets are available for the March 7 Benton Area Chamber of Commerce banquet.

“Time is running out to purchase tickets for our March 7 banquet,” spokesperson Amy McCormick said. “We have only 15 more tickets.”

She noted that a table for 10 is $750 and individual tickets are $80.

“You don’t want to miss the evening as we bring FOCUS Brands’ Kat Cole to Saline County,” McCormick added.

Contact McCormick at 501-860-7002 or amy@bentonchamber.com.

Sponsors of the 2017 banquet are Everett Buick-GMC, Jones Heating and Air, First Security Bank, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, McCauley Services, Rineco Chemical Industries, Inc., Reed’s Metals of Benton, CDI Contractors LLC, and Ferguson’s Furniture.