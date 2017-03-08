Panther baseball player collapses during practice, hospitalized

According to the Benton Panther baseball Facebook page, a high school baseball player collapsed during practice today and was transported to an area hospital.

The athlete was later transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The following message was posted on social media via Benton baseball page:

"Tonight, the word team just doesn't seem like enough. Tonight, we are a family! One of our own, a freshman, went down at practice this afternoon. He was taken via ambulance to our local hospital and then transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital. The next 24 hours are critical, so we are asking for your vigilant prayers for this young man, his family and friends, our staff and our entire baseball family. Updates will be made as we get them."

The player's name has not officially been released.

Attempts to contact a school administrator this afternoon were unsuccessful.