Panthers earn postseason honors

The Benton Panthers baseball team had an unlikely finish to the season after losing eight seniors, all who signed to play college, to graduation last year. But despite an inconsistent start, this year’s Panthers made it to the 6A State Tournament semifinals before coming up just one game short of the championship to finish the year at 18-15 overall.

For that excellent finish, the Panthers had several players get postseason honors. Two Panthers, sophomore Logan Easterling and junior Yates Prickett, earned All-State, while four took home All-Conference honors: seniors Ross Carver and Coltyn Lane, junior Drew Chilton and sophomore Peyton Pallette. Senior Jacob Cooper and junior Beau Brewer earned All-Conference Honorable Mention.

