Panthers handle Lake Hamilton in 1st round

The No. 3 seed Benton Panthers soccer team shut out the No. 6 seed Lake Hamilton Wolves 6-0 in the first round of the 6A West Conference Tournament at Panthers Stadium in Benton. Benton scored five goals in the first half to put the match away early.

“I thought we came out with lots of energy in the first half and played really well,” Benton Coach Bobby Winn said. “We played good on our back end, which will be key for the final push; very pleased with the overall effort on the night.”

Benton will hit the road on Wednesday to Siloam Springs to take on the No. 2 seed Panthers (16-5-1), which beat Greenwood 2-0 on Monday, from the northwest.