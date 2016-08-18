Panthers have Maroon & Gray game on Friday
Thursday, August 18, 2016
BENTON, AR
Maroon & Gray Football Schedule
4 p.m. – Setup for the tailgate spots
5:30 p.m. – Junior High Pep Rally
6 p.m. – 8th grade football scrimmage
6:40 p.m. – Introduction of the Jr. High Cheer squad followed by the introduction of the Jr. High Dance team and performance
7 p.m. – Freshman football scrimmage
7:15 p.m. – High School pep rally starts
7:40 p.m. – Introduction of the High School cheer and pep steppers and performance
8 p.m. – High School football scrimmage
Cost is $5.
