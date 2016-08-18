Panthers have Maroon & Gray game on Friday

Maroon & Gray Football Schedule

4 p.m. – Setup for the tailgate spots

5:30 p.m. – Junior High Pep Rally

6 p.m. – 8th grade football scrimmage

6:40 p.m. – Introduction of the Jr. High Cheer squad followed by the introduction of the Jr. High Dance team and performance

7 p.m. – Freshman football scrimmage

7:15 p.m. – High School pep rally starts

7:40 p.m. – Introduction of the High School cheer and pep steppers and performance

8 p.m. – High School football scrimmage

Cost is $5.