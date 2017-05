Benton hosts the 6A State Tournament which begins today as the Panthers baseball team will receive a first-round bye by picking up the West No. 2 seed. Benton will play the winner of Texarkana and Jacksonville, which play at 5:30 p.m. today, on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Panthers Field in Benton. To see the bracket, click here: http://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/0hTVJBVHEeeT-Oz0u-e-FA/UdQ4GxVKEeeT-O...