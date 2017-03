The Benton Panthers (20-8) and the Bauxite Miners (22-10) open state tournament play today. The West No. 3 seed Panthers will take on the East No. 6 seed Pine Bluff Zebras in the 6A State Tournament today at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Hamilton High School. The South No. 4 seed Miners will take on the North No. 2 seed Huntsville Eagles at 8:30 p.m. at Nashville High School.